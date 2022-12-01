Busy day for travel after Christmas

Millions of Americans hit the roads this holiday season and many of them are still trying to get to where they were going.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The weather outside was frightful, but even so, millions of Americans traveled over the weekend.

Mother Nature threatened to put a stop to people's travel plans, but drivers still hit the roads for Christmas travel plans. Some just pushed those plans back a bit.

"We had that really bad cold snap of weather, so I put my plans off for 3-4 days. Today seemed like a really good day to travel, so I woke up at 6 a.m., and here I am," John McCarthy said.

John McCarthy took a break at a rest stop on Interstate 80 near Danville. He's driving from Ohio to New Hampshire to see his girlfriend.

He had planned to travel over the weekend but postponed the trip until after Christmas.

"It's actually really good. I have no complaints. Roads are really clear. It's been smooth sailing all the way. Hopefully, it's that way the whole time," McCarthy said.

It was a similar situation for the Schmidt family of Bellefonte.

"We live on a hill now. We weren't going anywhere," Patty Schmidt said.

"That was harsh because as soon as you walked out, you couldn't breathe. So this is great, like a New England summer," Herb Schmidt said.

Herb and Patty Schmidt recently moved to Pennsylvania from Massachusetts. They are driving back to New England to celebrate Christmas with their family a few days late.

"It was nice just to hunker down, stay home, and just have Christmas at home, and now we'll have Christmas in our old home with our daughter and grandkids," Patty said.

The family is happy with this choice.

"Today's beautiful. I'm not even wearing a coat," Herb said.

AAA expects the roadways to be busy through the weekend as people travel for New Year's Eve too.