Bus carrying students crashes near Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — A bus carrying students crashed into a ditch in Montour County.

It happened around 7 a.m. along Mexico Road.

The Danville Area School District superintendent says 11 students and one driver were on the bus at the time.

The driver believed he had missed his turn, stopped, and began to back up; he then began to move forward on the left shoulder of the road, and the bus slid into a small creek and came to rest in the ditch.

No one was injured.

