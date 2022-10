Officials say believe there was no immediate threat to students.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A school in Montour County dismissed students after officials say a spent bullet was found on a classroom floor.

The bullet, along with a hole in a window and broken glass, was discovered Monday morning inside Liberty Valley Intermediate School near Danville

An investigation is underway to find where the bullet may have come from.