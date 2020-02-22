11 Year Old Missing from Danville

Andray Knighton left school Friday afternoon but did not return home

DANVILLE, Pa. — Police in Montour County want to find an 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Andray Knighton was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Danville Middle School. Police say he left the school after telling a friend that he was moving to New York.

Knighton is described as being 4'10" and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, multi-colored green sneakers, and a tan and gold coat.

Police say his hair was braided when he left school.