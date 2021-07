Andrew Dembeck, 8, started a lemonade stand to try and help the Danville Fire Company get a new ladder truck.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A fire company in Montour County showed its appreciation for a second-grader today.

Andrew Dembeck, 8, from Danville raised $200 from his lemonade stand to give to the friendship fire company.

The fire department is looking to buy a $1.4 million ladder truck.

The second-grader saw signs around town letting people know the fire company was looking for donations and he wanted to help.