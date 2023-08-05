Body found in Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Montour County are asking for the public's help to identify a body found in the Susquehanna River.
The body, identified as a woman, was found in the river in Mahoning Township.
The coroner's office describes the woman as caucasian with brown hair, wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. She was also wearing a silver-style wedding band.
Anyone with information should call the Montour County Coroner's Office at (570) 275-1867.
