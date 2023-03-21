x
Montour County

Geisinger behavioral health center coming to Montour County

Geisinger is moving forward with plans to bring a behavioral health facility to Montour County.
Credit: WNEP

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Geisinger originally hoped to open the facility in Danville, but the borough rejected the plans.

Now, the healthcare system is looking at a property in Mahoning Township owned by the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

The proposed Geisinger behavioral health center would hold 96 in-patient beds.

Officials say the need is growing for this type of facility as nearly 2,300 patients with a behavioral health diagnosis come through Geisinger's emergency rooms each year.

The final land purchase is still pending Mahoning Township's approval.

A similar facility is already under construction in Lackawanna County.

Geisinger officials hope to open the Moosic Behavioral Health Facility this August.

