Geisinger behavioral health center coming to Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Geisinger originally hoped to open the facility in Danville, but the borough rejected the plans.
Now, the healthcare system is looking at a property in Mahoning Township owned by the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
The proposed Geisinger behavioral health center would hold 96 in-patient beds.
Officials say the need is growing for this type of facility as nearly 2,300 patients with a behavioral health diagnosis come through Geisinger's emergency rooms each year.
The final land purchase is still pending Mahoning Township's approval.
A similar facility is already under construction in Lackawanna County.
Geisinger officials hope to open the Moosic Behavioral Health Facility this August.
