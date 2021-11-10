One school opens, another remains closed as COVID-19 cases rise in Montour County

It's back to class for some students in Montour County, while others remain out of the classroom.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A bump in COVID-19 cases is affecting the Danville Area School District.

On Monday, October 11, students who attend the Primary Center will head back to class. It closed last week.

Students were switched to virtual learning because of a handful of new coronavirus cases there.

The district closed the school for a week to get a handle on the situation and keep students from coming in contact with each other.

Pre-kindergarten, head start, kindergarten, first and second grades were all involved.

The Danville Area School District says it's back to in-person learning for those students, beginning Monday morning.

However, some students in the Danville Area School District remain at home on Monday.

Liberty Valley Elementary closed Thursday. Students in third, fourth, and fifth grade go there. The district hopes to reopen that school on Wednesday.

The Danville Area Facebook page says the rise in Liberty Valley COVID-19 cases is due to community activities that are not related to the school.