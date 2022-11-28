100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County

It's time to start decorating Christmas trees, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville has plenty of ornaments.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else.

"I have over 100,000 ornaments, and we'll challenge anybody to come count them if they'd like," owner Stanley Kohl said.

From saxophones to the Pittsburgh Steelers to even Cher — there is an ornament for almost anything you can imagine. Kohl says it's his goal to have something for everyone.

"We always have people who challenge us with something that we don't have every year. We put it on the list and order it for the next year. Some of them we find, and some of them we don't," Kohl said.

Kohl said the reason for so ornaments is to bring people to his place, located about eight miles off of Interstate 80, or as Kohl says, "off the beaten path."

"I always thought that if I was going to have people come here, I should make it worth their while, and the number of ornaments to come see makes it worthwhile, in my mind," Kohl said.

Kohl has popular ornaments plus unique ones.

"I have a lot of cartoon characters that you're not just going to find anywhere, a lot of superheroes that you're not just going to find anywhere, musical instruments that you won't just find anywhere," Kohl said.

In addition to all these Christmas tree ornaments, Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm is the Guinness world record holder for Christmas tree stands. There are more than 1,200 on display. While the tree stands are not for sale, you can pick up a Christmas ornament all year round.