Pocono wrestling camp benefits scholarship fund

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — A special wrestling camp took place in Monroe County.
The Camp of Champs, which featured four of Penn State's National Championship team members, was held at Pocono Mountain East Jr. High School.
The camp does more than just teach about wrestling; it also helps the Scotty Raymond Scholarship Fund.
Raymond was a Pocono Mountain East High School wrestler who recently passed away.
"Our camp took on new meaning now that we established this scholarship fund in his name. We want to raise money to donate to that every year so that his parents and those who run the fund can give money to scholarships to kids who deserve it. So it's been a really good thing for that. And it's actually brought our team and our program together even tighter," said Carmen Mercadante, head coach at Pocono Mountain Regional Wrestling Academy.
A portion of the proceeds from the wrestling camp will go to that scholarship fund.
