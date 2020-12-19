Wreaths Across America honors local veterans

The nationwide event also was held locally in Stroudsburg.

National Wreaths Across America day was Saturday, Dec. 19, and a church in Stroudsburg held its own ceremony.

Reeders United Methodist Church held the ceremony to honor the 73 veterans buried in their cemetery.

After an outdoor ceremony, family members and local Boy Scouts members placed the wreaths on the gravesites.

This is the first year the church has hosted the ceremony.

"I'm a veteran myself and recognized all the veterans that were here in the cemetery, so we talked to the leadership board and everyone thought it was a great idea that we honor our veterans in this way," said Pastor Jeff Weber.