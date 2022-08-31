Work starting on East Stroudsburg University student facility

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us the plans for East Stroudsburg University's new University Center.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Construction is officially underway at East Stroudsburg University, clearing the grounds for a new University Center.

Interim President Kenneth Long says as the university has grown, along with the needs of its students, the upgrade is long overdue.

"That building was built at that time when we had about 2,400, 2,500 students. Since that time, we've grown as much as 6,500 students and now around 5,000 students. The building is just too small to accommodate the needs of our students and our campus community," said Long.

The new University Center will feature an updated book store and ballroom, a new esports center, an art gallery, a commuter student lounge, and organization and student club offices.

"Students want to gather and relax and congregate. So we're going to have a food court in there where students can go in, and they can do their studying and meet with friends at the same time can a meal, eat things, and socialize and not under the pressure of being in a traditional cafeteria type setting."

The project is expected to cost about $76.4 million.

Students we spoke with say the building will offer more for students.

"This building's not bad, but it's only the food court and computer labs. So what really is there for students to do besides eat and homework? Yeah, so I think this is going to be pretty cool for everyone else," said junior Liliana Macotela.

"It's been like really nice to come back to campus, and now to come back to something like this, a lot of the other schools have big university centers, so it's going to be nice to have something a lot more updated," said junior Kendra Sharpe.

The new University Center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.