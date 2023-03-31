Women's History Month panel held in Monroe County

To wrap up Women's History Month, women from all different fields spoke to students at East Stroudsburg High School Friday afternoon.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Political leaders, business leaders, community activists, and women in the mental health field spoke to students of a multicultural perspectives history class throughout three panels Friday afternoon.

Students say it's great to see women in successful positions.

"It's definitely important for both men and women to be here, but for myself, it's really nice to see successful women and be able to hold events for them to get their story out there," said Haden Williams, senior.

Each speaker talked about how they got to where they are and the industry they are involved with in Monroe County.