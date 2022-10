The apartment building fire on Kautz Road in Stroudsburg is under investigation.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County.

The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Kautz Road.

Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries.

The fire is under investigation.