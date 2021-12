The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in the Poconos.

According to the coroner, a woman crashed into a tree near the intersection of Route 534 and Route 209 near Kresgeville just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

State police closed down Route 534 for about two hours while they investigated.

Troopers have not said what might have led to the wreck or released the victim's name after the deadly crash in Monroe County.