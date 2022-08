The woman was charged with homicide and involuntary manslaughter after her two-month-old was found dead.

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — A woman charged in connection with her daughter's death has entered a guilty plea.

Last year, Amanda Green was charged with homicide and involuntary manslaughter after her two-month-old was found dead in March of 2021 in Canadensis.

Investigators say the child's father, Lamont Bacchus, admitted to hitting the child's head off a table and killing her.

Green will be sentenced at a later date.