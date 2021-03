The deadly wreck happened Wednesday evening on Center Avenue.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — One person died and another was injured in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday.

The one-car crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Center Avenue in Mount Pocono.

Police say the driver, an 18-year-old male from Pocono Summit, was speeding, lost control, and hit a tree. He was flown to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.