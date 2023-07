Officials say a 70-year-old woman was found dead under a lawnmower.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A woman is dead after a lawnmower accident in Monroe County.

It happened Tuesday night along Countryside Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Brodheadsville.

Officials say 70-year-old Gloria Myler was found dead under the lawnmower.

Her cause of death is still under investigation, state police say there are no signs of foul play.