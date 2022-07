Lorena Lauer, 19, died after falling off the jet ski she was riding Thursday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Monroe County has died after officials say she fell off a jet ski.

19-year-old Lorena Lauer of Stroudsburg was using a jet ski at Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders on Thursday afternoon when she fell and went underwater.

State police and the coroner's office are still investigating her death in Monroe County.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.