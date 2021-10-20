Woman dead after chase, standoff in Poconos

The incident began with a chase in Pocono Township Tuesday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One woman is dead after an incident with police in the Poconos, according to emergency officials.

A Pocono Township police officer was checking out a suspicious vehicle parked near Bartonsville just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle took off and a chase started. That chase ended along Route 611 in Pocono Township.

State police on the scene said the man and woman had a gun in the vehicle refused to get out.

Eventually, the man surrendered, giving the weapon to the woman.

Troopers said the woman was shot and killed after she fired the gun at them.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one man who couldn't get into work this morning. He says he saw posts on social media about what happened.

"I didn't know what was going on until I got on Facebook to really read the comments and see what's going on and come to find out, there was a police chase and there was a standoff. It's just unfortunate because things like this don't happen in this area right here. We are next to resorts, Great Wolf Lodge, and it's just unfortunate that something like this had to happen," Solomon McEaddy said.

The investigation is being handled by the state police and the Monroe County district attorney's office.

A section of Route 611 in Pocono Township near Scotrun continues to be blocked off to traffic with detours in place.