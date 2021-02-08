Woman charged for running illegal kennel

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges for running an illegal dog kennel in Monroe County where dogs died and were mistreated.
Autumn Dempster owns Perseus Poconos Pet sitting in Polk Township.
We told you last month about a bulldog named hank who ran off a few days into his stay there.
Dempster now faces charges related to violating a cease and desist order.
According to court papers, she continued to run the kennel in Monroe County despite orders from authorities to shut the place down.