Woman charged for running illegal kennel

A woman has been charged for running Perseus Poconos Pet sitting in Polk Township after authorities ordered it to be shut down.

Autumn Dempster owns Perseus Poconos Pet sitting in Polk Township.

We told you last month about a bulldog named hank who ran off a few days into his stay there.

Dempster now faces charges related to violating a cease and desist order.