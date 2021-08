The assault happened last week outside the Wawa on Main Street in East Stroudsburg.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who beat two people with a baseball bat in Monroe County.

Stroud area regional police say this man is wanted on attempted homicide charges.

The assault happened last week outside the Wawa on Main Street in East Stroudsburg.

Police say the two beat another man and woman with a baseball bat.

Authorities say a woman from New Jersey was an accomplice in the beating.