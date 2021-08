Authorities say Sandra Delvalle from Pocono Township shot and killed Joevandie Latorre in 2019 after an argument at their home near Tannersville.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A murder trial started Wednesday morning for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend two years ago in Monroe County.

Defense attorneys say what happened was self-defense.

Delvalle told police the victim chased her with a knife, and that's when she shot him in the chest.