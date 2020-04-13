Woes for wildlife center in the Poconos

It's baby animal season and Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg has been busy.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Baby squirrels are coming into the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township by the dozens.

Center director Kathy Uhler has more than 70 in house plus many others.

"We have some baby foxes. We have red foxes, gray foxes. We have baby raccoons. We have a baby owl. We have the squirrels and bunnies, you know it's lots and lots of animals," Uhler said.

Baby animal season is starting during a trying time this year as coronavirus continues to impact the country.

"We have set up our off-hours room as our admission room now, so people can come in remotely, we've put up a camera in there. I can talk to them while they are putting the animal away and filling out their admission form, so we did a lot really quickly to be able to do this."

Because of the virus, the center can't hold wildlife programs and no programs means no money.

"We have had no wildlife programs since the second week in March, so we are down probably $7,000 or $8,000 in programming. We know it's hard time for people, but we can really use help," Uhler said.

If you can't help with money, consider food. Because of grocery store limits, there's only so much the center can get.

"We go through probably 30 pounds of apples per week. So red delicious apples, the sweet kinds of apples we need. We are almost out of Cheerios. These are things we use for all these babies. Bunnies and squirrels love Cheerios."