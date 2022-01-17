Winter weather blankets Monroe County

The Poconos saw a little bit of everything today - snow, sleet, rain, heavy winds, and it just seems to keep coming.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — It was a slippery start to the week for many in Mount Pocono - as several inches of snow fell overnight into this morning.

At the five points intersection where Routes 196, 611, and 940 meet, snow whipped around, creating a scene straight out of a snow globe.

Plow drivers worked hard to keep up.

Just down Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township, people were out clearing snow from their properties.

Kevin Wade was one of them. He did not seem happy about the weather.

"I'm not a snow person. I want the summer. I wanna move, but I gotta retire first," said Kevin Wade of Coolbaugh Township.

Some parts of the Poconos saw about five inches of snow, and people here say that's pretty typical for this time of year.

"We work the army depot, and we were stuck there when we had the 37 inches for two days. So this is a toy, this is a game. But it's winter; what are you going to do," said Wade.

Lounetta Dawkins had to be out on the roads this morning. She's headed home to New York after a girls' trip in the Poconos for the holiday weekend.

"It's coming down kind of fast. But it's beautiful. They were working on them last night. We heard them last night working on the roads. The roads are pretty clear, but some spots are still a little slick," said Lounetta Dawkins of New York.