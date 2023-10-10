Winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets sold in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A couple of lucky lottery players hit the jackpot with tickets sold in Monroe County.
- A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, October 6 drawing matched all five white balls drawn—12, 24, 46, 57, 66—to win $1 million. Tobacco Stop 2 on Route 611 in Tannersville gets a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the Mega Millions $1 million-winning ticket.
- A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Saturday, October 7 drawing matched all five balls drawn—4, 6, 13, 15, 19—to win $300,000. Interstate Exxon on Route 115 in Blakeslee gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.
Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.
Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.