Winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets sold in Monroe County

The big winners were sold in Tannersville and Blakeslee.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A couple of lucky lottery players hit the jackpot with tickets sold in Monroe County.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, October 6 drawing matched all five white balls drawn—12, 24, 46, 57, 66—to win $1 million. Tobacco Stop 2 on Route 611 in Tannersville gets a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the Mega Millions $1 million-winning ticket.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Saturday, October 7 drawing matched all five balls drawn—4, 6, 13, 15, 19—to win $300,000. Interstate Exxon on Route 115 in Blakeslee gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.