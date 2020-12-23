Wineries cash in on holiday sales in Stroudsburg

Tis' the season for some homemade wine! Wineries in Stroudsburg are cashing in this holiday season.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Dry, sweet, you name it, Renegade Winery on Main Street has it.

This holiday season, customers have been very generous, so Britton Detrick, who owns the business, wanted to give back, too.

"It's great, and we have been really grateful for everyone who has been a customer here, so this is our time to give back. It's why we are doing 50% off every day of one wine," said Britton Detrick, Renegade Winery.

The pandemic forced a lot of businesses to change daily operations.

For Detrick, that meant adding some food to his wine menu and creating more outdoor seating.

When Governor Tom Wolf put restrictions on bars and restaurants earlier this month, ordering them to only offer takeout, Detrick wasn't sure how the holiday sales would pan out.

"Most of Main Street is shut down right now, so we are lucky that we are a business that can sell bottles to go, so it works out for us. We are grateful to be where we are," said Detrick.

Winery owners tell Newswatch 16, they really appreciate the fact that community members are choosing to buy wine locally, especially this year.

"People are coming out and braving the weather. I think they are happy to support locals, which is exciting. We introduced some special wines during the holiday season. We have a purple amethyst wine, which is fun. We have some wax vintages from the library. A lot of people," said Matthew Stallard, RAW Winery.

Matthew Stallard owns RAW Winery, also on Main Street.

He says while this year was challenging, he's hoping for a brighter 2021.

"I think if we got through this year, it's all downhill from here. I think the towns been great, Stroudsburg, I appreciate them all. The local restaurants have banded together to get through this. It's something we've never been through before," said Stallard.