Will vaccination proof be required in Pennsylvania?

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Grahek family was gathering at Siamsa Irish Pub in Stroudsburg for a birthday dinner when they learned that New York City will soon be requiring people to show proof they are vaccinated before going into restaurants and gyms there.
That's due to an uptick in COVID cases from the delta variant.
The city is roughly an hour and a half from Stroudsburg and many people commute from this area to New York for work.
That has them wondering if the same thing could happen in Pa.
They all agreed they were perfectly fine showing proof they have gotten their shots.
“The last year and a half has been bizarre, it's been a nightmare and we've had enough of it,” said Catherine Grahek, Albrightsville. “So, I'm all for it. I'm happy to show my card anywhere I go.”
“I think that it's the right thing to do because if you show proof of the vaccination, you don't have to wear a mask,” said Catherine’s son, Joe Grahek, East Stroudsburg. "I got my vaccine, I don't want to wear it anymore.”
“If we want to get this thing beaten, if we want to get rid of this whole COVID, coronavirus pandemic, just end it, everyone should get vaccinated. It's been available now for a few months. And some people just don't want to get it,” said Joe’s wife, Colleen Grahek from East Stroudsburg.
New York City's mayor says the vaccine proof requirement will be phased in over several weeks in August and September, making New York the first major U.S. city to impose such a mandate.
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says seeing the steps New York City is taking is all the more reason for folks should get their shots.
Chris Barrett is the president and CEO of the bureau.
Barrett says there's a community commitment called Pocono Promise created during the pandemic.
Pocono area businesses pledge to keep themselves, their employees and their guests safe by following all public health guidelines.
“As a whole, our industry is very supportive of vaccinations and for folks being vaccinated,” said Barrett, via a phone interview.
New York City's vaccine proof mandate takes effect on August 16th.
But won't be enforced until September 13th when the city's public schools reopen.