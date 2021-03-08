Will vaccination proof be required in Pennsylvania?

“The last year and a half has been bizarre, it's been a nightmare and we've had enough of it,” said Catherine Grahek, Albrightsville. “So, I'm all for it. I'm happy to show my card anywhere I go.”



“I think that it's the right thing to do because if you show proof of the vaccination, you don't have to wear a mask,” said Catherine’s son, Joe Grahek, East Stroudsburg. "I got my vaccine, I don't want to wear it anymore.”



“If we want to get this thing beaten, if we want to get rid of this whole COVID, coronavirus pandemic, just end it, everyone should get vaccinated. It's been available now for a few months. And some people just don't want to get it,” said Joe’s wife, Colleen Grahek from East Stroudsburg.



New York City's mayor says the vaccine proof requirement will be phased in over several weeks in August and September, making New York the first major U.S. city to impose such a mandate.



The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says seeing the steps New York City is taking is all the more reason for folks should get their shots.



Chris Barrett is the president and CEO of the bureau.