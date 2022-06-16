Wildlife center in the Poconos hosts open house

Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Saylorsburg is opening its doors this weekend for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A fawn that was hit by a car three weeks ago and was unable to open her eyes can now stand up on her own. Some opossums were also saved after their mother was hit by a car.

These are just some of the hundreds of animals that have come through the doors at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township.

"We are the only licensed wildlife rehabilitation center from Susquehanna County down to the Lehigh Valley that is for all species of wildlife. From hummingbirds to bear cubs, we take care of every species of wildlife that is native to Pennsylvania," said Kathy Uhler, the director of the center.

Uhler says while many of the animals live at the center permanently, others will be released back into the wild after recovering.

It's all possible thanks to donations the center receives.

"We are not funded by the government, no," Uhler said. "We are funded by the people who care enough to make sure that this is here when they need it."

This Saturday, the center is getting ready to host its biggest fundraiser. Folks will be able to learn about animals like Jasper the bobcat.

"This one is the one that pays for seven electric bills a month, dumpster service, repairs, things to make sure that the center keeps going our medical bills," Uhler says.

At the open house, visitors will be able to see fawns, foxes, porcupines, different types of birds, and bear cubs.

But Uhler says it's not just about seeing the animals. The open house shows people how the center cares for animals.

"The larger purpose is to provide care for injured and orphaned wildlife, to provide education and information to the public, and to keep the public safe from injury from trying to deal with wildlife themselves," Uhler said.

The center is collecting donations of newspapers, paper towels, berries, grapes, melons, and apples.

For information on volunteering or donating, click here.