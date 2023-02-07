Wildlife center in Monroe County dealing with septic issue

Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in the Poconos is asking for donations after an unexpected septic problem popped up on the property.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A wildlife center in Monroe County is dealing with an expensive, unexpected issue.

Owners of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township recently noticed a problem with the septic system on the property.

The issue is not impacting any of the animals but it is straining the center's resources.

"We have to pay attention to this. Instead of helping the animals that were here to help. We have to deal with the problems every day that we find. So right now all our resources have to got here immediately, emergency to do something," said Frank Menyhart, property manager.

According to contractors, the price tag to pig the problem is anywhere between $10,000 and $100,000.

