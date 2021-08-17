Who needs a COVID-19 booster shot?

The CDC now recommends that people whose immune systems are compromised receive a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

So who should be rolling up their sleeves again?

"People who receive an organ transplant, people who are receiving chemotherapy, any of those people who are receiving medications that suppress their immune system. That can run the gamut of things like rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and people with advanced HIV," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, chief infection control officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Dr. Benjamin says people with conditions that weaken the immune system are more likely to have a breakthrough infection than people in more normal health. The network has already started offering third doses.

"I think it's good timing from the sense that fall and winter are clearly high risk for other respiratory viruses like influenza, so we want to make sure our community is protected," said Dr. Benjamin.

As for those without a compromised immune system, the White House is expected to recommend booster shots eight months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are going to wait to see how that plays out yet. Obviously, there are a lot of logistics involved in that but it's basically getting everyone vaccinated again as we head into the fall," said Dr. Benjamin.