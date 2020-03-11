When will your vote be counted?

Mail-in ballots won't be counted in Monroe County until Wednesday. The only votes that will be counted on Election Day are the votes that were cast in person.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The 2020 Presidential Election is unlike any other.

Due to the pandemic, a historic number of mail-in ballots were cast across the Keystone State, including in Monroe County.

Because of the overwhelming amount of mail-in and absentee ballots, Monroe County officials decided to open the outer envelope of those ballots on Tuesday but won't open the secrecy envelope or start counting those votes until Wednesday.

"The only thing we will have later in the evening are the results that come in from the polling places from people that have come in and have voted on a machine," said Commissioner John Christy, (D) Monroe County.

Commissioner John Christy tells Newswatch 16, with more than 38,000 mail-in ballots, it's impossible for staff to both manage polling locations and count ballots.

For people who chose not to vote in person, it will take a few days for them to learn if their candidates won.

"We will be posting on Wednesday the results that we tabulate on Wednesday, Thursday, and if we have to go into Friday, we will be tabulating at the end of the day the results. I have to talk to our people to see if there can be interim reports, but for now, I think we will be posting at the end of the day," said Christy.

Voters we spoke to understand that patience is going to play a big role while votes are being counted this year.

"I am fine with that as long as it's a fair vote system. With all the processes and ballots being found in the trash and whatnot. I just want it to be fair," said Beth Rementer, Tobyhanna.

"As long as they get it right, that's OK. No one is going anywhere until January anyway, so we have time," said Brent Reid, Tobyhanna.

Monroe County officials will start counting mail-in and absentee ballots Wednesday morning at 9:30.