West End hosts 'Winter Fair' this weekend

The West End Summer Fair is still a few months away, but this weekend organizers have put together the first Winter Fair.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The West End Fairground in Gilbert is usually empty during winter, but not this year.

The first-ever West End Winter Fair is set to take place this weekend.

Karen Elise Wormack from Long Pond is excited about the new event.

"I think it's really fantastic. It's perfect for the community and it's really great for families, children and for the tourists to come out and really see what Monroe County is all about and what we've got to offer," said Wormack.

West End Fair Association members started planning the event back in December.

"The response from the public and on Facebook has been very positive. People can't wait to come since we will have beer here, wine, fire pits, smores. It's an old fashioned style event," said Peanut Greenzweig, West End Fair Association.

Besides food and drinks, more than 50 vendors are setting up shop.

Jay Boettner runs Outdoor Creations. He will be selling handcrafted items like cat houses and planters made from bath towels.

"We are expecting this to be a pretty good event. I mean people get like cabin fever and this weekend is going to be gorgeous. I think it's going to be a good event," said Boettner.

There's no admission to get inside the fair, but it does cost $5 per vehicle. However, it doesn't matter how many people are inside.

"It should be a great time so we don't care if there is one person or ten people in the car. It's just five dollars," said Greenzweig.