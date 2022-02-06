West End Fireman's Carnival helps four fire companies

Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder, Polk Township Fire and Rescue, West End Fire Company, and Kunkletown Fire Company benefit from the carnival.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILBERT, Pa. — The summer celebration at the West End Fireman's Carnival includes pony rides, live music, and of course, delicious fair food like snow cones.

The carnival near Gilbert raises money for four fire companies: Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder, Polk Township Fire and Rescue, West End Fire Company, and Kunkletown Fire Company.

The fun here wraps up with a fireworks display planned for Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.