Day one of the West End Fair began Sunday with games, food, vendors, and more in Monroe County.

GILBERT, Pa. — It was a busy opening night at the West End Fair in Monroe County.

The fairgrounds near Gilbert were packed with people looking to have some fun.

Families can meet the farm animals, check out tractor pulls, or play some carnival games and listen to live music.

There are also plenty of rides and activities for the kids.

The West End Fair runs through Saturday in Monroe County.