Well-known grocery store employee in Monroe County battling COVID-19

Kelly Diaz, a well-known grocery store employee from the Poconos, is fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before the holidays.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Kelly Diaz is known by many people in the Monroe County community.

To most people, she's the "Cafe Lady" at ShopRite in Mount Pocono.

But Thomas Diaz just calls her mom.

"She's the most amazing woman. She's touched everyone's heart who came in contact with her, and it's been tragic since then," said Diaz.

She is now suffering from major complications due to the virus and is still in the hospital, unable to speak.

Her husband is missing work to be by her side as much as he can, and to make matters worse, the family's car recently broke down.

Kelly's co-workers decided to step in and help by setting up a GoFundMe page.

"We should all be helping each other during this time, to begin with, but we work with her every single day, and she's always there. We really want to make sure we do anything we can in our power to give her whatever is available to us," said Tanya Fuentes, Kelly's co-worker.

"Being that she's such a big part of the community and everyone would recognize her picture and see that we are working together to try and help her," said Tiffany Gurka, Kelly's co-worker.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will help with medical bills, household bills, and everyday expenses.

Kelly's son says he and his family are so grateful for the support.