Water receding, muddy mess at Glenbrook East Apartments

Most of the water that flooded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Monroe County has receded. However, lots of mud and damaged vehicles remain.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bernice Kusi watched as her brand new Range Rover was chained and pulled up onto a tow truck.

Tropical Storm Henri flooded the parking lot of Glenbrook East Apartments in Stroudsburg, where she lives. The car was left damaged by all the water and mud.

Kusi says this could not have come at a worse time.

"I had plans of moving out before this flood came in. I am moving out at the end of this month. I planned on moving at the end of this week. I don't know how my movers can even get in here to get my stuff out," said Kusi.

A voluntary evacuation was put into place on Sunday when heavy rain rolled in, and Pocono Creek flooded its banks.

Dozens of vehicles were left underwater. Some still are, although the water is receding.

Carmen Vega lost her car and her husband's.

"Oh, we couldn't even get to them. The water was up to the roof. They knocked on our door, and by the time we came out, it was like in a matter of two hours, our cars were underwater already. We already knew that was it," said Vega.

People who live in this complex tell us flooding has happened here before, but nothing like this. What they really can't get over is all the mud left behind.

"I knew the water was going to recede, but to have all the mud here and in the back as well, it's sad. It really is," said Daisy Rivera.

"There is just so much mud around. I don't know," said Vega.