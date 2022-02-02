Warmer temps equal long lines at the car wash in Monroe County

Dozens of cars lined up waiting to get their wheels washed, rinsed, and waxed.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bring me your dirt, your grime, your salty masses yearning to be cleaned. And drivers certainly did at a Sparkle Car Wash near Stroudsburg.

"It's time, it's time. I want to get it done before this storm, so it stands a chance of not rusting," said Cindy Aikey of Stroudsburg.

Joe Ellison and his pup Paco from Gouldsboro decided to take advantage of the milder temps, taking a ride to run some errands.

"I come down. I'm a member and I'm down this way all the time. Went to the gym, came down here, get the car washed, take the mutt for a ride," Ellison said.

People tell Newswatch 16 it's a perfect day to get out and clean their car. The self-serve section was also busy.

These drivers waited their turn to be able to wash, their own cars.

Jerome King of Tobyhanna was one of them.

"I try to keep it clean. It's an '85 Chevy and I try to take care of it, you know. It takes care of me," said King.

With another wintry mix on the way, folks say at least their car will be clean, even if it's just for a few hours.