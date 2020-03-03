Warm weather brings people outdoors in the Poconos

Hiking trails in the Poconos are busy with people taking advantage of warmer than normal temperatures.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Wearing just a light sweater, John Gerlach from Cresco says he can get used to this kind of weather. He took his dog Bella out for a walk on the trail at Brodhead Creek Park near East Stroudsburg. He says while we are still in winter, it's been feeling more like spring.

"I love it. I can't believe that this is winter. Hopefully, it stays this way until spring," said Gerlach.

Over near Delaware Water Gap, plenty of people took advantage of the weather within the National Recreation Area.

It's where Richard Huss from Maryland spent the day.

"It's been really nice. I mean for this type of adventure, doing some hiking. I mean it turned out to be nice," said Huss.

Some people who made a trip to the Poconos planning winter activities are a little upset there is no snow on the ground, but they are making the best of it.

Richard's daughter Rachel was hoping for some winter fun but thinks the trails are easier to hike when it's dry.

"It's actually supposed to be snowy. But with all these different temperatures it seems as though Mother Nature has decided it is not going to snow," said Rachel Huss, Maryland.

"Well, we did come up for a snowy getaway," said Huss.

But winter is lacking? "Yeah, well it happens sometimes," replied Huss.