Walk for Life event held in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pregnancy Resource Center of the Poconos held its annual Walk for Life in part of Monroe County.

The center in East Stroudsburg provides free pregnancy testing, peer counseling, and other support to women in the area.

Walkers hit the pavement at Dansbury Park bright and early.

The walk was two and a half miles along and everyone participating received a free t-shirt.

Organizers say after an unpredictable few months because of the pandemic, it's nice to be able to get together with the community.

"We are overwhelmed. I think this is the biggest walk in our center's history. It's a beautiful day, we've had a tremendous, tremendous response and just the generosity of the community has been amazing," said Alice Marchesani, Executive director.