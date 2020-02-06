Voter turnout for primary election

Turnout seems to be relatively low across Northeastern and Central PA.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Tens of thousands of mail-in ballots and it's unknown if we will even know who won Tuesday night.

Voters slowly streamed into one polling place in Tobyhanna Township, ready to cast their ballots in this primary election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters wore masks and were told to stay six feet apart while waiting in line.

"Everything I saw there was very appropriate. They had masks available for people who did not have masks. We had the six feet distancing was there," said Caroline Derichemond.

At this polling place, the feature race is the Republican primary in the 8th congressional district; six candidates are dying for the chance to take on incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright in November.

Sara May-Silfee, the Monroe County Director of Elections and Voter Registration, says in-person voter turnout was steady.

But there are 15,000 mail-in and absentee ballots that need to be counted.

"It's hard to say if we'll have a winner tonight because there are so many absentees and mail-ins that need to be counted tomorrow," said Silfee.