PA residents can cast their ballots from home

There is a new option this year when it comes to voting by mail in Pennsylvania.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you don't want to go to the polls to cast your vote in April, no problem.

This year, Pennsylvania residents can request to mail in their ballots, no questions asked.

"I know a lot of people who work in New York or New Jersey and they don't have time to get to the polls so maybe it will be good for turnout," said Elsa Rodriguez, East Stroudsburg.

"People who find it inconvenient or weatherwise, okay. But if you're capable I think they should go to the polls," said Kathy Rodgers, Wayne County.

You can apply for one of the new mail-in ballots through the state elections website. When you receive it, fill it out and either mail it in or deliver it in person to your county elections office.

These new mail-in ballots are different from absentee ballots.

Absentee ballots mean you will be out of your municipality on Election Day. For example, you're on vacation.

Mail-in ballots mean you'll be in the area, you just can't make it to the polls and you don't have to give a reason why.

Sara May-Silfee is the Director of Elections in Monroe County.

"The number of absentees in a Presidential (election) is always high and now you have the option of absentee or you have the option of a mail-in which it's kind of like voting by mail. It's going to be very challenging, a lot of work, a lot of hours," said May-Silfee.

Just like absentee ballots, voters who choose the mail-in option will be documented in the poll sign-in book. This way, you can't vote twice.

"If someone doesn't return their ballot to our office by 8 p.m. on Election Night and goes to the polls and votes, they can only vote by provisional anyway. So when that comes back it will be a check for us. We have to go through all of the provisionals, absentees, mail-ins," said May-Silfee.

Absentee and mail-in ballot applications must be in by April 21.