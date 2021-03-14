Volunteers work to keep the Poconos beautiful

A group of volunteers spent their Sunday morning keeping the Poconos beautiful.
Volunteers gathered at Jonas Mountain Nature Preserve near Effort to remove invasive plants.
Organizers say they targeted mainly autumn olive and Japanese Barberry but also removed other invasive species.
"It's an unending task! I think there's definitely more invasives than we have time and resources to get rid of. So, we do try to pick our spots. We're making this area a little bit better," said organizer Matt Schultz.
Volunteers hope that removing the invasive species will keep the nature preserve picturesque in Monroe County.