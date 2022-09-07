Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

The annual litter clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, September 24.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can.

The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos."

Kate Croll of Stroudsburg has been volunteering for a few years.

"I always clean up either Main Street or Ann Street, and those are like my regular walking paths in life, so it's nice to pick up where I'm going to be frequenting," Croll said.

The litter cleanup covers Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon Counties.

Volunteers can choose from several townships or locations where they want to pick up trash.

It's an effort that started in Monroe County in 2018, quickly growing over the years.

"Altogether over those years and adding the other three counties in 2019, we've collected over 20,000 bags of trash and covered probably 200 to 300 square miles," said Brian Bossuyt, the executive vice president of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Volunteers say the visitors bureau makes it super-easy and convenient for you to clean up a part of your community.

"It's kind of like, show up on the day of, we give you the safety gear, the trash bags, the gloves. You can just volunteer for a few hours. It's not a huge commitment, but you will get a lot out of it," Croll said.

"Visitors come, they start to see how clean it is, and it really starts to make an impact on people, really start to think about what they're doing with the garbage and their recycling," Bossuyt said.

The deadline to register is Monday, September 12, by 5 p.m.

