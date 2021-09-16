Volunteers needed for Pick Up the Poconos

There's an event coming up that helps tackle a litter problem all throughout the Pocono Mountains.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year again when volunteers grab their gloves, trash picks, and bags and head out to "Pick Up the Poconos."

"We really just try to get out into our communities, pick up the trash, make sure we keep the place nice and clean. We are looking for volunteers to help, and we have a lot of organizations who will be volunteering their time as well," said Brian Bossuyt, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau puts on the event. The bureau supplies all the trash picking needs, too.

Going into its fourth year, more than 15,000 bags of litter have been picked up and tossed out throughout Monroe, Wayne, Pike, and Carbon Counties.

Kevin Furst is a first-time volunteer.

"I am excited. I love hiking, kayaking and I enjoy the outdoors, so any chance I get to clean up and help keep it beautiful, I am in," said Furst.

Directors at the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau tell us that there will be plenty for people to clean up. Many people visited the Poconos this year, and we had a lot of flooding recently, too. There are tons of debris that need to go.

"The whole idea is to make sure the Poconos stays pristine and green. It's important that we get out and clean up the trash. It's not all just from people throwing stuff out the windows. We have animals that get into the trash, stuff blowing around in parking lots. It's just an effort to get out and clean up everything. If you're interested in volunteering, the more help we can get, the better," said Bossuyt.

The visitors bureau is working with the townships and boroughs to see which roads need to be cleaned.

The deadline to register is Monday, September 20, by 5 p.m.