Virtual support group for people coping with the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19

A woman from the Poconos started an online support group after she lost her grandfather to COVID-19.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In a virtual video chat, more than two dozen people come together every Thursday to talk about COVID-19.

Many of the group members have lost a family member to the virus, including the woman who started it all, Angelica Badillo from Monroe County.

"Following the loss of my grandfather in mid-March, I decided to try and do something for the community because I hadn't known any other people who lost someone close to them during this crisis," said Badillo.

"We lost my dad two weeks ago," said one member.

"I also lost my father on April 15. I am here to learn, observe, and support," said another member.

Badillo is a social worker and specializes in providing services to people who are going through grief and loss.

The sessions are free and open to anyone who is looking for a shoulder to lean on.

Topics range from dealing with the loss of your loved one to mental health, coping with isolation, even fitness. Speakers for each session are from different parts of the Poconos.

"I've reached out to some community members and local business owners and they decided to participate as well. It's become something really great, really fast," said Badillo.

Angelica hopes to host these virtual sessions until stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The next virtual session is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. If you'd like to join the Zoom, email Angelica at abadillo@m.marywood.edu