Vigil in Stroudsburg planned for George Floyd

The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP will observe the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One year after George Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minnesota, people in Monroe County are planning to honor the man whose death sparked a worldwide movement for change.

"I think for those of us that truly respect this day and understand what it all means, not just to the black community but everyone in general, like from a perspective of humanity this day is extremely important and it's one we should remember and honor," said Christa Caceres, president of the Monroe County NAACP.

Caceres says members of the organization started this day of remembrance with a nationwide phone bank to call upon members of the United States Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The act would hold law enforcement accountable in court for acts of misconduct, improve transparency through data collection, and reform police training and policies.

"The one thing we don't want to do following the wonderful victory in court is to forget his memory, to allow what happened, what inspired the worldwide marches and protests for change, racial justice, and progress. We don't want to lose sight of that and we don't want to lose sight of the individual that made it all possible," said Caceres.

Last year, this photo that now sits at the pocket park in downtown Stroudsburg was taken after Floyd's death during a march throughout the borough.

"We are encouraging the community to come out because one of the things that we want is for the community to speak. We talk all the time so tonight we are going to give the community a voice. We are going to give folks 30 to 60 seconds to give their thoughts on George Floyd's legacy, what they would like to see in our community, and in a larger view as far as the world," said Caceres.