Vigil held in honor of George Floyd held in the Poconos

The vigil came just hours after police announced all four officers have been charged in connection with Floyd's death.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — About 100 people in the Poconos gathered for a vigil for George Floyd at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church.

The entire church parking lot in Stroud Township was full of people of all different races, ages, and religious backgrounds.

There was a moment of silence and many people took a knee in honor of Floyd, who passed away after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes; video of the incident was posted online.

"When I saw the video of what happened to George Floyd, I was enraged and I wanted to do something. I wanted to take action," Joshua Walker of Smithfield Township said.

Some people watched the vigil from their cars with signs remembering George Floyd on their bumpers.

"This is not the first time and history just keeps repeating itself. It needs to stop. It really does," Carol Lee of East Stroudsburg said.

Hours before the vigil, officials in Minnesota announced all four officers that were at the scene of have been charged in connection with Floyd's death.

Charges against former officer Derek Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder; he was charged with third-degree murder last week.

The three other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng now face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"It took a little bit too long for the other officers to be arrested but finally I think justice hopefully will be served," Walker said.

"We have a long way to go. We have the officers charged, but this is bigger than just the officers. We need to look at policing across the country," Juanita Kirton of East Stroudsburg said.

Police officers from Stroud Area Regional joined members of the Monroe County Sheriff's office in attendance.

"We're all human and we all stand up when something is wrong and injustice happens in the world and we all have to stand together," Stroud Area Regional Police Chief Jennifer Lyon said.