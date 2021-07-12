Video released of deadly police shooting involving Monroe County man

Timothy Parks of Saylorsburg died last month in that incident just across the state line in New Jersey.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Authorities in New Jersey have released video showing what happened moments before officers shot and killed a man from Monroe County.

The New Jersey attorney general released video from an officer's body cam.

Officers say Parks was stopped alongside the road and would not speak with officers before he grabbed a gun and shot a dog that was also in the car.

Officers fired the shots that killed Parks.

After authorities in New Jersey investigate that incident, it will be sent to a grand jury.