Veterans Day ceremony at ESU

This is the 13th year the Veterans Day celebration is being held at East Stroudsburg University.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Flags waved in the breeze on Tuesday as members of the East Stroudsburg University ROTC marched down the steps of Stroud Hall to lay a wreath during an annual Veterans Day ceremony.

"It's actually really great just to see the support veterans do have. Every year we volunteer for this, and every year it slowly gets bigger, and it's nice to see that," said Cadet Sgt. Maj. Camyron Thomas, a member of East Stroudsburg University Army ROTC.

After a speech inside Stroud Hall by a retired United States Air Force veteran and ESU alumnus, cadets led a procession from Stroud Hall to the Julia statue in the middle of campus.

Members of the Monroe County Joint Honor Guard conducted a three-volley salute and played Taps.

Cadet Thomas Gleason played host to the ceremony.

"It's really nice to have. It shows the town supports the veterans in this community. A lot of students also realize that we have the ROTC program here as well as many veterans on the campus that they don't realize," said Cadet Thomas Gleason, ESU Army ROTC.

Those at the ceremony think it's important to hold Veterans Day events to honor servicemen and servicewomen, both past and present.

"It's important to recognize veterans all year round. I think more, as you said, all year round is important but especially now because it's the title of the day or the month really," said Gleason.